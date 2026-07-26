Baku, Islamabad explore new opportunities in labour and human capital development [PHOTOS]
A meeting has been held at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population with Wajiha Qamar, the Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.
Deputy Minister Hidayat Abdullayev highlighted that cooperation based on the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries also creates opportunities for expanding ties in the social sphere.
The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of labour migration, employment, vocational training, and human capital development.
The sides exchanged views on the preparation of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of vocational training between the two ministries.
Wajiha Qamar noted that there is significant potential for expanding cooperation in vocational training and developing the exchange of experience, expressing Pakistan's interest in strengthening relations in this area.
The parties also exchanged views on future cooperation prospects.
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