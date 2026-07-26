Azerbaijani students gain admission to top Chinese universities

26 July 2026 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Agreement on educational cooperation between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education and China's Ministry of Education, 20 Azerbaijani citizens have been awarded the opportunity to pursue studies at prestigious Chinese universities during the 2026–2027 academic year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the final decision of the Chinese side, the selected candidates will pursue their studies at leading higher education institutions, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai University, Zhejiang University, China University of Petroleum, Beijing Institute of Technology, Peking University, and other renowned universities.

The students will study various fields, including law, oil and gas engineering, cybersecurity, economics and management, international business, applied chemistry, international law, and other disciplines.

Within the framework of the scholarship program, 18 of the selected candidates have been awarded the right to study at the master's level, while 2 candidates will pursue doctoral studies.