Azerbaijani swimmers earn impressive medal haul in Georgia [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Members of Azerbaijan's national swimming team have achieved strong results at an international swimming championship held in Kutaisi, Georgia. The athletes won a total of 55 medals at the competition, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijani athletes collected 22 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze medals during the competition.

Among the medal winners, Abdurrahman Rustamov secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, while Amin Orujlu claimed two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Anastasiya Boborykina won two bronze medals, Mehri Abdurrahmanli earned four gold, three silver, and one bronze medal, and Maryam Javadova finished the competition with five gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Ogtay Huseynov added one gold and three bronze medals to Azerbaijan's tally, while Ramal Sadigli won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. Ramil Valizade claimed one gold and one silver medal.

Vlastilina Khasyanova earned one silver and two bronze medals, while Yegor Maynitski delivered one of the team's strongest performances, winning seven gold and two silver medals.

In the relay events, Azerbaijan's team secured four silver and two bronze medals, further contributing to the overall medal count.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.