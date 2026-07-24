State Musical Theatre reviews 116th season and prepares for new projects [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting with the staff of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has been held to mark the successful completion of the theatre's 116th season and discuss preparations for the upcoming 117th season, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the theatre's management reviewed the results of the past season and praised the work of both the creative and technical teams. It was noted that the theatre expanded its repertoire, staged new productions, organized tours, developed international cooperation, and achieved significant progress in various areas throughout the season.

The management emphasized that the professionalism and dedication of the theatre's team allowed audiences to enjoy a series of engaging and memorable performances.

Theatre Director Agil Bahramli highlighted that the achievements of the 116th season were the result of the responsible and professional efforts of the entire creative and technical staff. He thanked the employees for their contribution and wished them further success in their future work.

The meeting also included discussions on upcoming creative plans, new productions, and projects scheduled for implementation during the 117th theatre season.