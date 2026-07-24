Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district

24 July 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district, approximately 15 kilometers north of the Pirgulu seismic station, Azernews reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.

The tremor was not felt by residents.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Seismologists continue to monitor the situation.