Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district, approximately 15 kilometers north of the Pirgulu seismic station, Azernews reports.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.
The tremor was not felt by residents.
No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.
Seismologists continue to monitor the situation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!