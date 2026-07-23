First meeting held to coordinate implementation of Azerbaijani Culture – 2040 Concept [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first meeting of the Working Group established to coordinate the implementation of the "Azerbaijani Culture–2040" Concept has taken place at the Azerbaijan National Library under the organization of the Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Head of the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office Arastu Habibbayli, deputy ministers and authorized representatives of the main implementing institutions responsible for the Concept's Action Plan, officials from the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, as well as heads of relevant structural divisions of the Ministry of Culture.

Addressing the meeting, Working Group Chairman and Minister of Culture Adil Karimli stated that the "Azerbaijani Culture–2040" Concept, approved by the presidential order, is an important strategic document defining the long-term priorities for the development of national cultural policy.

The minister noted that, in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on ensuring the implementation of the Presidential Order dated January 14, 2026, No. 888, a Working Group consisting of responsible representatives from the main implementing institutions has been established to coordinate the implementation of the Action Plan. He pointed out that the group will play an important role in strengthening cooperation among state institutions and ensuring effective, results-oriented implementation of the Concept.

Arastu Habibbayli, Head of the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, highlighted the importance of the Concept in preserving national and moral values, forming a modern cultural model, and ensuring sustainable development of the cultural sector. He stressed the need for all implementing institutions to approach their responsibilities with a high level of commitment.

Later, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, who heads the Ministry's internal Working Group on the implementation of the Concept, presented information on the work already carried out by the Ministry within the framework of the strategy. She said that relevant mechanisms had been created to coordinate the implementation of 84 large-scale measures included in the Action Plan, along with the establishment of monitoring and reporting systems.

Deputy Head of the Ministry’s internal Working Group Ayaz Museyibov, who also serves as Deputy Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Culture Ministry, delivered a presentation on the Cabinet of Ministers' decision. He provided information on the tasks arising from the document, implementation deadlines, and coordination mechanisms between relevant institutions.

During the meeting, expert Nazli Ahmadova presented an overview of the Concept’s content and its main areas of focus.

Members of the Working Group, including Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, Deputy Minister of Economy Azer Bayramov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Govhar Bakhshaliyeva, Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadaqat Gahramanova, and Head of the Office of the Intellectual Property Agency Khudayat Hasanli, also delivered speeches.

The participants stressed the importance of consistent implementation of planned activities, stronger inter-institutional coordination, and enhanced cooperation to achieve the goals and objectives of the Concept.

During the discussions, participants reviewed progress in preparing six state programs planned within the framework of the Concept, as well as upcoming tasks. Discussions were also held on improving monitoring and reporting mechanisms, ensuring effective implementation of the Action Plan, and identifying priorities for the next stages.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants discussed areas requiring joint action by state institutions under the Action Plan, as well as the Working Group's activities for the upcoming period.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategic plan aimed at shaping the country's cultural development over the next two decades, according to Azernews.

The initiative seeks to balance tradition and modernity, preserving national identity while fostering sustainable growth and enhancing Azerbaijan's cultural presence on the global stage.

The Concept envisions a contemporary cultural model that respects national and moral values and ensures structured, long-term development across all cultural sectors. It places particular emphasis on the Azerbaijani language, advocating for its stronger presence in cultural life, deeper development, and increased international visibility and influence.

To realize these goals, the Concept proposes coordinated measures to elevate the status of Azerbaijani in society, including efforts to promote, develop, and support the language as a dynamic and evolving medium of expression. Anticipated results include the growth of the Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new works in the native tongue, and expanded use of Azerbaijani across digital platforms.

The Concept also highlights the importance of international promotion to extend the language's global reach and enhance its role in worldwide communication. Measures will aim to increase both the quantity and quality of scientific, journalistic, and literary output in Azerbaijani, ensuring it remains a vibrant cultural and intellectual tool.

Coordinated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased implementation plan divided into three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, each with clearly defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to guide progress.