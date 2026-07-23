Houthis claim attacks on two Saudi-owned tankers in Red Sea

23 July 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran-backed Houthi rebels ("Ansar Allah") in Yemen have claimed that they targeted two Saudi-owned oil tankers in the Red Sea with drones and missiles, AzerNEWS reports.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a video address that the Saudi-owned oil tankers "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA" had been targeted.

According to Saree, the vessels were targeted for violating the designated transit ban.

"The operation was carried out using multiple ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as UAVs, and direct hits were inflicted on the vessels," he noted.

Providing further details on military activities in the region, Saree said the Yemeni Houthis had forced around 10 vessels to withdraw and change their routes as part of similar operations.

The Houthi military spokesperson also issued a direct warning to the Saudi government.

Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a projectile struck a tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

According to the organization, "the vessel’s master reported that it had been hit by an unknown projectile, which caused a fire on board that the crew is currently fighting."

Saudi Arabia’s official news agency SPA confirmed that the Encelia, "owned by a Saudi company," had been attacked, causing a fire to break out in the vessel’s bow. The agency added that all crew members were safe.