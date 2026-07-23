"AzerGold" CJSC holds next mass test examination for recruitment

23 July 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"AzerGold" CJSC held its next mass test examination as part of the recruitment process at the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA) located in the Dashkasan district, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 168 people from Dashkasan, Goygol, and surrounding districts participated in the exam, which was organized for the transparent and objective assessment of candidates applying for vacant positions across various roles and professions through a fully digitalized system. During the testing phase, candidates were evaluated on their general knowledge, basic logical thinking skills, as well as their professional knowledge relevant to the positions they applied for.

Candidates who successfully pass the test examination will earn the right to participate in the next stage—an interview conducted by the Recruitment Commission of "AzerGold" CJSC. Based on the interview results and the feedback of the Commission members, the final selection of suitable candidates for active vacancies will be carried out.

It should be recalled that applications for recruitment at "AzerGold" CJSC are accepted only through the official website. Candidates can obtain information about current vacant positions from the "Vacancies" subsection of the "Career" section and apply electronically by creating a personal account.

It is worth noting that currently, a total of 1,397 employees work at "AzerGold" CJSC and its subsidiaries “Dashkasan Iron Ore" LLC and "AzerBlast" LLC. Residents of Dashkasan and surrounding districts make up 80 percent of the employees working in the company's extraction and production areas. Additionally, the number of citizens provided with employment through long-term contracting companies cooperating with "AzerGold" CJSC and its subsidiaries reaches 2,590.