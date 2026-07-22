Azerbaijan approves charter of "Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism"
The Charter of the public legal entity "Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!