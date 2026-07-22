Azerbaijan approves charter of "Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism"

22 July 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Charter of the public legal entity "Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.