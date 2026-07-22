President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law "On general education"

22 July 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On general education".

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, the creation and development of a secular general education system based on nationalism and secularism - protection of national and universal values ​​and ensuring their dialectical unity - was considered the main principle of state policy in the field of general education.

Approving the descriptions of uniforms for those studying in state general educational institutions and the requirements related to clothing for educators is included in the list of duties of the state in the field of general education.

According to the amendment, students and educators in state general education institutions must comply with the requirements regarding clothing. Requirements regarding clothing for educators in state general education institutions will be determined by the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

The duties of parents or other legal representatives in the field of general education include ensuring compliance with the requirements regarding clothing by state general education institutions (or persons whose children are under their guardianship and care).