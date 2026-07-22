Why Azerbaijan matters more than ever in global energy market

22 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As of mid-2026, Azerbaijan stands at a profound economic and geopolitical crossroads. Rich oil reserves transformed Baku into one of the world's earliest petroleum capitals, while natural gas exports in the 21st century positioned the country as a strategic supplier to Europe. Yet describing Azerbaijan today as merely an oil and gas exporter increasingly overlooks the broader transformation taking place within its energy sector and the country's evolving geopolitical role.

The latest economic data illustrates a paradox that is shaping Azerbaijan's energy strategy. While investment in the oil and gas sector continues to rise significantly, production patterns are becoming more diversified, export markets are expanding, and policymakers are simultaneously preparing for a future in which hydrocarbons coexist with renewable energy rather than being abruptly replaced by it. This balanced approach is gradually redefining Azerbaijan from a commodity exporter into an energy security partner, infrastructure hub, and regional investment destination.

What makes the current moment genuinely consequential, however, is not simply that hydrocarbon demand remains strong. It is that Azerbaijan is simultaneously pursuing two trajectories that many analysts once treated as mutually exclusive: deepening its oil and gas production and export capacity while laying the institutional and physical foundations for a post-hydrocarbon economy.

Despite global conversations surrounding the energy transition, Azerbaijan’s economy remains rooted in the subsoil. In the first half of 2026, investments into the oil and gas sector surged by 34.3%, reaching over 3.16 billion manats.

Azerbaijan has successfully positioned itself as a critical guarantor of European energy security. According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Italy remained the country's largest crude oil importer during the first six months of 2026, purchasing approximately 5.9 million tonnes. Other major European buyers included the Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, and Germany.

Overall, 8.8 million tonnes of Azerbaijani crude were exported to European Union member states.

The Azerbaijani government’s approach to the energy transition is framed by what Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov describes as 'informed realism." The official stance emphasizes that an abrupt abandonment of hydrocarbons could destabilize global energy security, given that the world economy still relies on fossil fuels for approximately 80% of its energy needs.

Since Europe's efforts to diversify energy supplies accelerated in recent years, Azerbaijan has become one of the relatively few producers capable of offering politically reliable hydrocarbon exports through established infrastructure.

Unlike liquefied natural gas shipments that depend on specialized terminals and shipping capacity, Azerbaijan's pipeline network provides long-term predictability for European consumers. This reliability has become one of Azerbaijan's greatest geopolitical assets.

According to bp, the operator of the Shah Deniz project, 17 of the company's 20 highest-producing wells worldwide are located at the Shah Deniz gas field.

It reflects not only the exceptional quality of Azerbaijan's offshore reserves but also decades of technological investment, engineering expertise, and successful cooperation between SOCAR and international energy companies.

Few energy projects anywhere in the world combine such high productivity with such broad geopolitical importance.

Shah Deniz forms the backbone of the Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies natural gas to Türkiye, Georgia, and multiple European countries through the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

Current geopolitical developments may further strengthen Azerbaijan's position in global energy markets. The escalating confrontation involving the United States and Iran has significantly increased uncertainty throughout the Persian Gulf.

Repeated attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, reports of strikes on energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, and broader military escalation have renewed concerns about the security of one of the world's most important energy corridors.

Oil prices have already demonstrated heightened sensitivity to developments in the region, with investors increasingly factoring geopolitical risk into market expectations.

International energy companies generally seek politically stable environments where long-term production can continue without major disruptions. Compared with regions experiencing active military confrontation, Azerbaijan offers established infrastructure, functioning export routes, experienced operators, and a predictable investment climate.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, speaking in Baku in July 2026, argued that the world will need nearly $700 billion per year in oil and gas investment through 2050 - roughly $18 trillion in total - to sustain the industry across upstream, midstream, and downstream segments. His central point was not that the energy transition should be abandoned, but that narratives declaring the imminent end of oil and gas undermine the very investment stability on which any orderly transition depends.

In a global energy system defined by disruption, that equilibrium has become an asset in its own right. Whether it evolves into genuine structural transformation or remains a comfortable equilibrium between two worlds will depend on decisions that Azerbaijan makes in the next several years, and on a geopolitical environment that no one, including Baku, fully controls.