President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain on victory in 2026 World Cup

20 July 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of the Spanish national football team becoming the world champion.

The letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On the occasion of the magnificent victory of the Spanish national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and its winning of a second World Cup title, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire Spanish people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

I extend my warmest congratulations to the Spanish footballers, who demonstrated high skill, great determination, and an unbreakable will during the World Cup matches, giving their fans unforgettable moments and boundless joy, and I wish them continued success in the future," the letter reads.