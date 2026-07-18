Four drones targeting U.S. Consulate in Erbil intercepted
Air defense systems in the Iraqi city of Erbil intercepted and destroyed four drones that were reportedly targeting the U.S. Consulate, AzerNEWS reports, citing Shafaq News.
According to sources quoted by the Iraqi news agency, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down before reaching the consulate.
"Four drones attempting to attack the American Consulate in Erbil were intercepted," the report said.
The drones were reportedly neutralized by surface-to-air missile systems deployed at Erbil International Airport.
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