Another vessel hit near Strait of Hormuz amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions

17 July 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another vessel has come under attack near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO said it received a report of an incident involving an unidentified tanker located about 19 kilometers east of Khasab, Oman. The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, causing minor structural damage to its port side.

No crew members were injured in the incident, and there were no reports of environmental damage, the UKMTO said.

"All crew members are safe... No reports of any impact on the environment have been received," the agency said in a statement.

As of Friday morning, only three commercial vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the previous 24 hours, marking the lowest daily transit level since May, according to information from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Shipping data showed that many vessels either stopped before entering the strategic waterway or changed their routes.

The IMO has also confirmed 56 shipping-related incidents connected to the regional conflict, resulting in the deaths of 17 seafarers.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.