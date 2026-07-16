Heavy rainfall in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region submerges hundreds of homes

16 July 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Heavy rainfall in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region has caused flooding that submerged another 130 residential houses and 185 household plots over the past 24 hours, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was released by the press service of the Main Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) for the Sverdlovsk Region.

The city of Irbit was the hardest hit, with 124 homes flooded. Meanwhile, the largest number of flooded household plots was recorded in the city of Nevyansk, where 84 yards were affected.

According to EMERCOM, a total of 443 residential houses and 1,792 household plots across the region remain under water.

Earlier, around 200 children and several dozen adults were evacuated to safe areas from the Irbit municipality due to the flooding.

As of the evening update, the water level in the Nitsa River in Irbit had reached 805 centimeters, exceeding the levels recorded during almost all previous floods in the city.

Image: EMERCOM of Russia