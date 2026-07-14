Slovak President departs Fuzuli Airport for Baku [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

President Pellegrini was seen off by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani president's special representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, and other officials.

Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), briefed the Slovak president at Fuzuli International Airport on the Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini departed Fuzuli International Airport for Baku by plane on July 14, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!