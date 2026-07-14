Central Scientific Library presents virtual exhibition dedicated to Khagani Shirvani [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A virtual exhibition titled "Khagani Shirvani – 900" has been prepared at the Central Scientific Library (CSL) of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) to mark the 900th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani classical poet Khagani Shirvani, AzerNEWS reports.

The virtual exhibition was created as part of the implementation of tasks arising from the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 28, 2026, on the celebration of the 900th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani.

The exhibition presents materials reflecting Khagani Shirvani's life journey, rich literary heritage, selected excerpts from his works, a documentary film, portraits of the poet created in different periods, monuments erected in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as materials related to the perpetuation of his name.

The exhibition also includes information about Khagani Shirvani's literary legacy, his social and philosophical views, and his exceptional contribution to the development of Azerbaijani poetry.

Books, monographs, academic studies, bibliographic indexes, and other valuable sources published in Azerbaijani and Russian and preserved in the CSL collections are displayed as part of the exhibition.

In addition, a traditional book exhibition has been organized in the CSL exhibition hall. The exhibition, which will continue throughout the year, is open to a wide audience. Researchers, students, and readers interested in the life and creative work of Khagani Shirvani will be able to benefit from the displayed publications.

Khagani Shirvani (1126–1199) was one of the greatest poets and thinkers of medieval Azerbaijani literature. He was born in 1126 in the city of Shamakhi, the capital of the Shirvanshah state, and became known for his exceptional poetic talent, intellectual depth, and mastery of literary expression.

His full name was Afzaladdin Ibrahim Khagani Shirvani. He received a comprehensive education in philosophy, literature, theology, medicine, astronomy, and other sciences of his time.

Khagani Shirvani created a rich literary heritage that includes lyrical poems, philosophical works, and his famous qasidas (odes). His poetry reflects themes such as human dignity, justice, morality, wisdom, spirituality, and the search for truth. His works demonstrate deep knowledge of philosophy and science, as well as his critical views on social issues and the challenges of his era.

One of his most celebrated works is the epic poem "Tuhfat al-Iraqayn" (The Gift of the Two Iraqs), written after his journey to Iraq. The poem combines descriptions of his travels with reflections on philosophy, literature, and human existence. His collection of lyrical poems, known as his Divan, is considered one of the important masterpieces of classical Eastern poetry.

Khagani's life was marked by both success and hardship. Although he enjoyed recognition at the Shirvanshah court, he later experienced conflicts, imprisonment, and personal tragedies. These experiences deeply influenced his poetry, giving it a more philosophical and emotional character.

Khagani Shirvani is remembered as a major figure in Azerbaijani literary history and one of the leading poets of the medieval East. His works have been translated into many languages and continue to be studied by scholars around the world.

His contribution to Azerbaijani culture, poetry, and intellectual thought remains an important part of the country's literary heritage.