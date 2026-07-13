Honda gives AI bonuses to employees

13 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese automaker Honda Motor has introduced a financial incentive program to encourage employees to actively use artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily work, AzerNEWS reports.

Employees who demonstrate advanced AI skills can receive a monthly bonus of up to ¥135,000 (approximately $920), rewarding those who successfully integrate AI tools into their professional activities.

The company has established a three-level AI certification program that includes both a written examination and an interview. Based on their performance, employees are awarded one of three competency levels in artificial intelligence.

So far, 280 of Honda's 45,000 employees have earned AI certification, although fewer than ten currently qualify for the highest monthly bonus. Over the next few years, Honda aims to increase the number of certified AI specialists to 1,000. These employees are expected to help accelerate the adoption of AI across manufacturing and business operations while also training their colleagues.

The initiative reflects Honda's broader strategy of improving productivity, streamlining workflows, and enhancing innovation through artificial intelligence. The company believes that wider adoption of AI will strengthen its competitiveness as the automotive industry undergoes rapid technological transformation.

Similar programs are emerging across Japan. Convenience store operator FamilyMart now considers employees' use of AI as one of the factors in performance evaluations. However, the policy has sparked debate, as opportunities to apply AI vary considerably depending on an employee's role and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has incorporated AI into its employee innovation program. One successful project involved developing an AI-powered image analysis system to monitor aircraft engine conditions, helping improve maintenance efficiency and detect potential issues earlier. The team behind the project received additional financial rewards.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, as of March 2026, fewer than 10% of Japan's 143 largest companies offered direct financial incentives for employees to use artificial intelligence in their work. Nevertheless, analysts expect this number to grow as businesses increasingly invest in AI-driven productivity and digital transformation.