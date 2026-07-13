Ships cross Strait of Hormuz undetected as US-Iran tensions rise

13 July 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A number of cargo vessels have been transiting the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders switched off following the latest escalation between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to vessel-tracking data from maritime analytics firm Kpler, no commercial vessels openly transited the strategic waterway on July 12. Instead, six merchant ships crossed the strait without broadcasting their locations, making their movements invisible to public tracking systems.

Shipowners have increasingly opted to disable their transponders amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and growing uncertainty over who controls the shipping routes and can guarantee their safety.

Visible traffic through the southern shipping corridor along the coast of Oman, which is supported by the United States, has effectively come to a halt. The last openly tracked vessel using the route was recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, limited traffic continued along the northern corridor, which Iran has designated as a safe passage, with several vessels transiting the route openly until Saturday.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters