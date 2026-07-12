Azerbaijan's imports from Türkiye decline 2% in first half of 2026

12 July 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan imported goods worth $1.122 billion from Türkiye during the first six months of 2026, a 2% decrease compared with the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Azerbaijan accounted for 0.9% of Türkiye's total exports during the January–June period.

In June alone, Turkish exports to Azerbaijan reached $196.1 million, representing a 31.8% increase compared with June 2025.

Germany remained the largest destination for Turkish exports in the first half of the year, importing goods worth $10.12 billion, up 4.3% year-on-year. It was followed by the United States with $6.97 billion in imports, an increase of 10.5%, and the United Kingdom with $6.85 billion, up 4.5%.

Overall, Türkiye's merchandise exports totaled $119.04 billion in January–June 2026, marking a 4.6% increase from a year earlier. In June alone, exports rose 23.7% year-on-year to $21.80 billion.