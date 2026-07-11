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Saturday, July 11, 2026

Azeri Light crude oil falls below $78 per barrel

11 July 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude oil falls below $78 per barrel
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil declined sharply on international markets, mirroring broader weakness across global oil benchmarks, AzerNEWS reports.

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