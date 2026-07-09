Armenia detains another opposition member

9 July 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian law enforcement authorities have detained Aregnaz Manukyan, a former parliamentary candidate from the "Prosperous Armenia" party and an ally of Andranik Tevanyan, the previously arrested leader of the "Mother Armenia party", AzerNEWS reports.

According to Sputnik, the Investigative Committee of Armenia confirmed that Manukyan was detained as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

"Aregnaz Manukyan has been detained within the framework of criminal proceedings," the Investigative Committee said, adding that investigators will petition the court to place her in pretrial detention.

Earlier in the day, reports indicated that law enforcement officers had searched Manukyan's residence. Later, Manuk Sukiasyan, head of the Mother Armenia faction in the Yerevan Council of Elders, said on social media that Manukyan had been taken to law enforcement authorities.

The Investigative Committee has not yet disclosed the specific charges or details of the criminal case involving Manukyan.