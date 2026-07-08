EASA tells airlines to avoid Iran, Iraq, Lebanon airspace

8 July 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) instructed airlines operating in the Middle East to avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, citing renewed regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

The aviation agency said in an advisory note on Wednesday that its instructions are valid through August 31 "unless reviewed earlier."

EASA's revised flight advisory comes after the United States and Iran resumed attacks in the Middle East. The US struck multiple targets in southern Iran after the Iranian Navy attacked several ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran vowed a powerful response and shortly after launched missile and drone attacks on US military sites across the region. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is over.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters promised to deliver a "crushing response" to the latest wave of US attacks, vowing it would not allow Washington to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz "under any circumstances."

"The terrorist US military, showing zero adherence to its commitments, and at a time when the pure body of the martyred leader of the world's Muslims [former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] and free people is being hosted by the officials and brave people of Iraq, has targeted several locations in the southern region of our beloved country, Iran, in a blatant act of aggression," the command stated.