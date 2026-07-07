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Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS]

7 July 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has awarded Director General and a group of military personnel with various medals.

According to AzerNEWS, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Pursuant to the relevant order of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov was awarded the Medal "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation", Major General Elmir Ibrahimov was awarded the Medal "For Distinction in Military Service" 1st degree, Major General Elnur Kazimov and Colonel Teymur Mammadov were awarded the Medal "For Courage".

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Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan Defense Minister awards military personnel for outstanding service [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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