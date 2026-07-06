Tom Cruise reportedly employs hair care team

6 July 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is reportedly deeply concerned about the possibility of losing his hair and has assembled a dedicated team of specialists to maintain its condition, AzerNEWS reports.

The claim comes from RadarOnline, which cites an unnamed source alleging that the actor, who turned 64 places exceptional importance on preserving his appearance both on and off camera.

Tom Cruise is said to receive extensive consultation on hair maintenance and has hired a team whose sole responsibility is to keep his hair healthy, full, and camera-ready. This allegedly includes a specialist who washes and massages his scalp, a hairstylist responsible for cutting and styling, and technicians overseeing the use of hair-regrowth treatments.

The source further claims that his hair is regularly inspected for signs of breakage or shedding, with any issues addressed immediately. It is also suggested that Cruise avoids options such as hair transplants, wigs, or weaves.

The report emphasizes that the actor is highly conscious of his appearance, though none of these claims have been independently verified by major news organizations or confirmed by his representatives.

Photo: MTV Live (2008), via Flickr, CC BY-SA 3.0