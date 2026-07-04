Shahin Novrasli Festival opens in Icherisheher with vibrant open-air concert [PHOTOS]

4 July 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In the heart of Baku's historic Icherisheher (Old City), an open-air concert near Gosha Gala has marked the grand opening of Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 with a vibrant performance by the Latin American group Nomade and its charismatic lead vocalist Josephine Becker, AzerNEWS reports.

Joining Becker on stage were bassist Eric Jacot and drummer Isac Jamba.

The festival got off to a spectacular start. From the very first notes, the artists established an instant connection with the audience, holding their attention until the final encore. Infectious rhythms, masterful improvisation, passionate performances, and the unmistakable spirit of Latin American music transformed the historic setting of Icherisheher into a lively open-air concert venue.

Many audience members sang along to familiar melodies, danced throughout the performance, and greeted each piece with enthusiastic applause.

The concert concluded with prolonged standing ovations, while the audience repeatedly called the musicians back to the stage for an encore.

Nomade is an international musical project that blends traditional Latin American rhythms with a contemporary sound. Lead vocalist Josephine Becker reimagines classic melodies through expressive improvisation, original arrangements, and a captivating stage presence, creating performances that are both dynamic and deeply engaging.

Shahin Novrasli Festival 2026 is taking place in Icherisheher from July 2 to July 12. Over the course of ten days, residents and visitors of Baku will enjoy an extensive program featuring acclaimed musicians from ten countries.

In addition to concerts spanning a wide range of musical genres, the festival includes an arts and crafts fair, daily DJ sets, a showcase of emerging young talents, a literary competition, and traditional jam sessions, transforming the city's historic center into a vibrant hub of music, creativity, and cultural exchange.