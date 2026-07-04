U.S. will never become communist, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the United States will never become a communist country, AzerNEWS reports.
"You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist, or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both," Trump said.
According to the U.S. president, the country is witnessing a "resurgence of the communist threat," which, he claimed, also comes "from newcomers" to the United States.
"These are not mere political disagreements, like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country," Trump declared.
Exactly 250 years ago, on July 4, 1776, the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia.
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