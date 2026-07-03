Azerbaijan Airlines launches regular flights to Atyrau and Aktobe

3 July 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is launching direct scheduled flights to the Kazakh cities of Atyrau and Aktobe. The new routes will contribute to expanding transport connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan while offering passengers more travel opportunities. Tickets for both destinations are already on sale.

The first flight to Atyrau will operate on August 16, 2026, while the inaugural flight to Aktobe is scheduled for September 16, 2026. Flights on the Baku–Atyrau–Baku route will operate four times a week – on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Baku–Aktobe–Baku route will be served three times a week – on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

The new services will establish direct air connectivity with key economic centers of western Kazakhstan, making business travel more convenient while also creating additional opportunities for tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Atyrau is one of Kazakhstan's principal oil and gas centers and is considered one of the leading economic cities of the Caspian region. Aktobe, meanwhile, is one of the country's major regional hubs, known for its well-developed industrial, logistics, and trade infrastructure.

Tickets are available through the official website www.azal.az, the airline's mobile application, AZAL ticket offices, and accredited travel agencies.