China deploys new ocean-monitoring satellite

2 July 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched the Haiyang-2E satellite, designed to monitor the Earth's oceans and improve the observation of marine environments, AzerNEWS reports.

The launch was confirmed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The satellite was carried into space aboard a Long March-4B (CZ-4B) launch vehicle from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. It was successfully placed into a sun-synchronous orbit, allowing it to collect consistent, high-quality data under similar lighting conditions during each pass over the Earth.

The Long March-4B is a three-stage liquid-fueled rocket developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. It is capable of delivering payloads of up to 2.5 metric tons into sun-synchronous orbit and has become one of China's most reliable launch vehicles.

The Haiyang-2E satellite will support oceanographic research by monitoring sea surface winds, waves, sea level, and other environmental parameters. The collected data will help improve weather forecasting, disaster prevention, climate research, and maritime navigation.

China continues to rapidly expand its space program by developing meteorological, communications, navigation, and Earth observation satellites. The country is also investing heavily in ambitious deep-space missions, including lunar exploration, asteroid sample-return projects, and future Mars missions. In addition, China's Tiangong space station remains fully operational in low Earth orbit, serving as a platform for scientific research and international cooperation.