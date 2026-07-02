Sara Netanyahu reportedly clashes with Israeli PM during public event [VIDEO]

2 July 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was reportedly involved in a public confrontation with her husband and members of his staff during the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, AzerNEWS reports.

According to eyewitness accounts, Sara Netanyahu raised her voice at the prime minister, saying, "Because of you, I had to argue with people. You allowed me to quarrel with them."

She then reportedly turned to Netanyahu's aides, telling them, "You should be looking after me. Why aren't they letting me through?"

The reported dispute is said to have been triggered by Sara Netanyahu's dissatisfaction with the handling of access to the VIP area during the ceremony.

Neither the Prime Minister's Office nor Sara Netanyahu had publicly commented on the reported incident at the time of publication.