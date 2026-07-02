Woman miraculously survives 457-metre fall while climbing Mount Shasta

2 July 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An inexperienced American climber survived a dramatic fall of approximately 457 metres down a snow-covered slope, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident occurred while the 31-year-old woman was climbing Mount Shasta in California with a group of fellow novice climbers. At one point during the ascent, she lost her footing and fell down the mountain but remarkably survived.

According to a statement posted on social media by the United States Forest Service, she plunged about 1,500 vertical feet (457.2 metres), before coming to rest on the mountain.

Rescue efforts were complicated by poor weather conditions, which prevented a helicopter from landing at the scene. Instead, a team of climbing rangers, an experienced member of her climbing party, and another climber who happened to be nearby made their way to her on foot. They located the injured woman, safely evacuated her, and transported her to a hospital. Despite the severity of the fall, she suffered only bruises and a fractured ankle.

Mount Shasta, which rises to 4,317 metres, is part of the Cascade Range and is a dormant volcano. Its last recorded eruption took place in 1786.