Explore most popular summer destinations with AZAL: Where to travel this year?

30 June 2026 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The arrival of summer brings warm memories, new discoveries, and the spirit of travel. During this season, travelers tend to choose a variety of destinations for beach holidays, city breaks, and short getaway trips. From Mediterranean resorts to historic European cities, these routes remain among the most popular travel options throughout the summer months. Convenient flight schedules, visa-free destinations, and diverse holiday experiences play a key role in travelers’ decision-making.

In response to the growing demand for travel during the summer season, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is expanding its flight program across a number of destinations. Increasing flight frequencies on popular leisure and tourism routes provides passengers with greater flexibility and convenience when planning their trips.

For Travelers Seeking Beach and Resort Holidays

For many people, summer is synonymous with sunny beaches, warm sand, and relaxation. Travelers who plan their vacations in advance often show a strong preference for seaside resorts and coastal destinations during this time of the year. The availability of travel options catering to different budgets also makes summer vacations more accessible.

As Azerbaijan’s national carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines offers passengers a wide range of destinations throughout the summer season. The airline’s route network features flights to Mediterranean resorts, regional destinations, and visa-free travel options.

In addition to Antalya, Batumi, Trabzon, and Izmir—some of the most popular summer holiday destinations—Tivat, one of the Adriatic coast’s most renowned resort towns, and Sharm El Sheikh, a well-known international tourism hub, continue to attract significant traveler interest. Another destination included in AZAL’s summer route network is Al-Alamein, Egypt. Located on the Mediterranean coast, this resort city will be served with weekly flights until August 28, 2026, offering passengers yet another attractive option for their summer vacations.

Furthermore, AZAL’s seasonal flights to Bodrum, Dalaman, and Adana (Mersin), relaunched for the 2026 summer season, further expand travel opportunities for passengers seeking family holidays, all-inclusive resorts, and beach experiences.

The number of flights scheduled to these destinations during the season is as follows:

• Bodrum and Dalaman – 7 flights per week

• Adana – 3 flights per week

Antalya will remain the national carrier’s most frequently served international resort destination this summer, with 21 weekly flights operating on the Baku–Antalya–Baku route.

Destinations for City Tourism

Alongside beach vacations, interest in city tourism also rises during the summer months. Cities such as Paris, London, Barcelona, Milan, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Istanbul, Moscow, and St. Petersburg attract travelers with their rich history, architecture, arts, and culinary experiences.

As in previous seasons, Istanbul remains one of the most popular destinations, with 17 flights per week scheduled throughout the season.

These cities are also highly favored by solo travelers, city-break enthusiasts, and passengers planning short urban getaways. Summer festivals, vibrant city life, and rich cultural offerings make European cities some of the season’s most sought-after travel destinations.

Nature Routes That Capture the Spirit of Summer

Recent travel trends indicate that many passengers are increasingly seeking destinations closer to nature rather than traditional beach or urban tourism experiences. Routes offering peaceful surroundings, outdoor activities, and stunning natural landscapes are especially appealing to travelers who enjoy active holidays.

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Central Asian network—including Almaty, Aktau, Astana, Bishkek, and Samarkand, as well as Tbilisi and Batumi—offers ideal opportunities for eco-tourism, hiking, and outdoor adventures. In addition, the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route will be AZAL’s busiest international destination this season, with 42 flights per week.

Meanwhile, AZAL’s newly launched flights to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, create additional opportunities for travelers interested in active recreation. Flights to Shymkent have been operating three times per week since June 16.

The Colors of the East and Exotic Destinations

For travelers eager to discover different cultures and unique travel experiences, cities such as Beijing, Delhi, Mumbai, Lahore, and Islamabad stand out among the most attractive destinations this summer season.

Whether it is relaxing on a beach, exploring Europe’s vibrant cities, or immersing oneself in diverse cultures, summer offers unforgettable experiences and new memories for every traveler. Through its extensive route network and convenient flight options, the national carrier enables passengers to spend this summer discovering destinations across the globe.

More information about Azerbaijan Airlines’ summer flight schedule and tickets is available on the airline’s official website and mobile application.