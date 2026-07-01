Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Azerbaijan on possible fuel deliveries

1 July 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kyrgyzstan has begun negotiations with Azerbaijan over possible supplies of fuel as the country seeks to ensure stable domestic energy security amid global market volatility, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic said it is conducting daily monitoring of the domestic fuel market and is working to ensure uninterrupted supply for the population and key sectors of the economy.

Officials noted that Kyrgyzstan imports most of its fuel needs, making the country vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices. They pointed to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risks in international logistics, and rising global oil prices as key factors affecting the domestic market, as is the case in many other countries.

To maintain stable fuel supplies, Kyrgyz authorities have sent official requests to relevant government bodies in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. At the same time, the government is pursuing efforts to diversify imports and expand international cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the information, Kyrgyzstan currently has fuel reserves sufficient for approximately 1.5 months of gasoline consumption and around one month of diesel supply.

Despite concerns over supply levels, First Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev told the Kyrgyz outlet 24.kg that the fuel situation in the country remains stable. He said the government is taking necessary measures to prevent shortages of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel.