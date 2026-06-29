Messi set unmatched football record

29 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Lionel Messi has once again made football history at the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player ever to score in seven consecutive matches across World Cup tournaments, AzerNEWS reports.

The captain of the Argentina national team continued his incredible scoring streak, finding the net in the match against Jordan. This goal further confirmed his extraordinary consistency on the biggest stage in world football.

As a result, Messi has now scored in seven straight World Cup games — a feat no player had ever achieved before.

He has also extended his all-time World Cup goal record to 19 goals, pulling further ahead of his closest challengers, Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappé, who both remain on 16 goals.

An interesting fact: Messi is among a very small group of players to score in four different World Cups, showcasing his remarkable longevity and elite performance over more than 15 years at the highest level. His legacy continues to grow, not only through records but also through his ability to perform in decisive moments on football’s biggest stage.