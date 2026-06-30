Azerbaijan, Armenia launch anonymous reporting drive on missing persons

30 June 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new mechanism will be introduced to allow citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia to confidentially and anonymously provide information about missing persons and their burial sites, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Sharafat Hasanov, Deputy Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service and Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, during the international conference titled "Modern Approaches and Strengthening Cooperation in Resolving the Issue of Missing Persons" held in Baku in cooperation with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

According to Hasanov, the International Commission on Missing Persons has developed a special system equipped with an electronic database to facilitate the secure submission of information.

"The information provided will be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes, and individuals who share information will bear no responsibility under any circumstances. The objective is to contribute to clarifying the fate of missing persons," he said.

The initiative is expected to support ongoing efforts to determine the whereabouts of people who remain unaccounted for and to provide long-awaited answers to their families by encouraging the confidential sharing of potentially crucial information.