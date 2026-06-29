President Ilham Aliyev: I am pleased that the initiative I put forward regarding the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress is being realized today

29 June 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"I am pleased that the initiative I put forward last October at the 12th Summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala regarding the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress is being realized today," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

"The fact that the Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, coincides with Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States carries special symbolic meaning. The First Turkological Congress, which brought together prominent figures in world Turkology and renowned scholars at the magnificent Ismailiyya Palace, one of the architectural gems of our capital, holds exceptional importance as the ideological foundation for the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, who share a rich history and ancient heritage," the address also noted.