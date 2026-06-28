Karabakh's education network continues to grow under Great Return State Program

28 June 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the "Great Return" State Program, 12 preschool institutions and 25 general education schools operated in the liberated territories during the 2025/2026 academic year, representing another important milestone in restoring community life and supporting the region's development, AzerNEWS reports.

Figures provided by the Ministry of Science and Education indicate, that during this period, 408 children and 123 employees were involved in preschool education institutions, while 4,825 students and 700 staff members participated in the educational process at general education schools.

Another significant milestone has been the development of Karabakh University in Khankandi. Since beginning its operations, the university has played an important role in the region's academic and social development, standing out for its student-centered environment. Currently, students studying at the university benefit from fully free education and accommodation in dormitories, while additional scholarships are available for high-achieving students.

One of the key events of the academic year was the opening of the Faculty of Business and Economics, the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Karabakh University Clinic, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. At the same time, the foundation stone was laid for a new building of the Faculty of Engineering, which is planned to begin operating in a fully modern facility from the next academic year.

The ongoing expansion of educational institutions in Karabakh reflects a broader vision of renewal, development, and the creation of a modern learning environment for future generations.

The Great Return Program represents one of Azerbaijan's largest national development initiatives, aimed at restoring life in the liberated territories and supporting the return of residents to their ancestral lands..

The program focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, restoring residential areas, creating modern educational and healthcare facilities, developing economic opportunities, and supporting the return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

It also includes the implementation of modern urban development projects, including the concepts of smart cities and smart villages, designed to create sustainable and comfortable living conditions.

Through these efforts, Karabakh is gradually transforming into a region of sustainable growth, innovation, and new opportunities.