Judo team secures three medals at Prague European Open [PHOTOS]

30 June 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani national team secured three medals at the Prague European Open 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Elshan Asadov (66 kg) defeated all his opponents and became the champion of the tournament.

In the same weight category, Rashad Yelkiyev won the silver medal. Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg) completed the competition with a bronze medal.

With a total of one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, the Azerbaijani team ranked second in the overall team standings among 38 participating countries.

Around 450 judokas from 40 countries participated in the Prague European Open 2026.

The tournament featured the lighter weight classes, including women (-63, -70, -78, and +78 kg) and men (-60, -66, and -73 kg).

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.