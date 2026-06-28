Registration opens for 6th Teachers' Networking Forum

28 June 2026 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Registration has opened for the 6th Teachers' Networking Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will be organized by the Azerbaijan Young Teachers Association (AGMA) with financial support from the Trade Union of Science and Education Workers and in partnership with the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Education Department.

The forum will bring together educators representing diverse cultures to unite around shared educational values, foster new initiatives, and contribute to building a strong professional network among teachers working in different regions of the country.

The forum will take place on July 4 in the Gakh District.

Please note that transportation to Gakh will not be provided by the organizers. Participants are responsible for arranging and covering their own travel expenses to the event venue.