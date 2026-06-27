Uzbekistan considers restricting social media access for children under 16

27 June 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan is considering introducing legislative restrictions on access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16, according to the country's Minister of Preschool and School Education, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to local media, E'zozxon Karimova said the issue has already been discussed with members of parliament and senators.

A draft law is currently being prepared and is expected to be submitted for public discussion in the near future.

Karimova acknowledged that completely eliminating children's use of smartphones is unrealistic, but stressed the need to regulate their use and foster a responsible digital culture.

The minister recalled that regulations governing mobile phone use are already in place in schools, requiring students to hand over their phones before entering educational institutions. However, she noted that these rules are not being consistently enforced across the country.

"We now want to take this under stricter control and legislatively restrict the use of social networks by children under the age of 16," Karimova said.

The proposal reflects growing concerns in many countries over the impact of social media on children's mental health, online safety and academic performance. If adopted, Uzbekistan would join a number of nations considering tighter regulations on minors' access to digital platforms and social networking services.