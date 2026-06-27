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Saturday, June 27, 2026

Azerbaijan’s vegetable and animal oils trade reaches key milestones in first five months

27 June 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s vegetable and animal oils trade reaches key milestones in first five months
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijan exported 10,285 tons of vegetable and animal fats and oils valued at $15.2 million during the period of January to May this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

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