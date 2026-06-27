Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva participated in opening and presentation ceremonies in Seaside National Park [PHOTOS]

27 June 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

On June 26, presentation ceremonies of a number of projects were held in the territory of the Seaside National Park.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, participated in the ceremonies.

Opening of the "Boulevard Sports Club" sports club

First, the opening of the "Boulevard Sports Club" sports club, which was created after major repair and reconstruction work carried out on the traditional tennis court complex in the Seaside National Park, took place.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created at the sports club.

It was stated that the new sports club was established within the framework of the work carried out in the direction of promoting a healthy lifestyle, expanding sports infrastructure, and increasing recreation opportunities in the Seaside National Park. Here, a functional fitness gym equipped with modern equipment, padel courts, and dynamic sports opportunities have been created.

Presentation of the "WasteShark" floating water purification device

Then, within the framework of measures implemented in the direction of improving the ecological situation of the part of the Baku Bay falling into the water area of the Seaside National Park and ensuring the cleanliness of the water basin, the presentation of the innovative "WasteShark" floating water purification device took place. During the presentation, the technical capabilities of the device were demonstrated to Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.

It was stated that against the background of the decrease in the water level in the Caspian Sea in recent years, the device is equipped with advanced technological solutions that allow for the agile collection of floating waste, biomass, and various pollutants in coastal areas, shallow waters, and closed water areas.

The device, which is remotely controlled, equipped with special sensors and cameras, and possesses agile movement capabilities, collects waste, organic residues, and polluting substances on the water surface. Operating efficiently especially in areas with limited accessibility, "WasteShark" is designed to expand the capabilities of ecological monitoring and cleanup measures.

The application of the device in local cleanup works at the initial stage, and its application in a wider water area of the Baku Bay and in various usage formats based on the obtained results is intended.

It should be noted that the project was implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

Presentation of electric-motor carriages

Later, the presentation of a new project that offers visitors a different recreation and strolling opportunity in the territory of the Baku Boulevard – electric-motor carriages – took place.

First, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were informed about the new project. It was stated that these modern vehicles with a historical appearance, inspired by the carriage traditions of the city of Baku, offer environmentally friendly, quiet, and comfortable strolling opportunities along a special route in the boulevard area.

It was noted that the use of electric-motor carriages is one of the steps taken towards promoting modern, ecological, and sustainable urban environment principles. Then, a stroll along the boulevard with the electric-motor carriages was organized for the guests.

During the opening and presentation ceremonies, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with city residents and took pictures with them.