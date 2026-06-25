Hikmet Hajiyev holds talks with Macron’s adviser in Baku

25 June 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Bertrand Buchwalter, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media X, Hikmet Hajiyev described the meeting as productive.

"I had a productive meeting with my French colleague, Bertrand Buchwalter, who is visiting Baku. In the spirit of the phone conversation held last month between President Ilham Aliyev and President Emmanuel Macron, we reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations. We also exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest," he wrote.