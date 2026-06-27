Venezuela earthquake death toll hits 920 as search for survivors continues

27 June 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 920, with another 3,360 people reported injured. Officials warned that the casualty count is expected to climb further as search-and-rescue teams estimate at least 172 people remain trapped beneath the debris, AzerNEWS reports.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing across several regions, with the coastal state of La Guaira, located just north of Caracas, remaining the hardest-hit area. Widespread devastation has been recorded across the state, where hundreds of structures—including hospitals, shopping centers, and residential buildings—have completely or partially collapsed. According to government authorities, approximately 1,000 infrastructure sites have sustained significant damage.

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, stated that the region has been rattled by 214 aftershocks following the initial two powerful quakes. She noted, however, that dozens of survivors have successfully been pulled from the ruins.

Jorge Rodríguez, President of the National Assembly, added that emergency personnel have rescued at least 243 people in La Guaira alone.

"The scale of this disaster requires an immediate international response." — UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The country's healthcare system is under severe strain. With multiple medical facilities destroyed by the tremors, medical staff are treating patients in makeshift field hospitals. Venezuelan doctors highlighted that the healthcare sector was already grappling with chronic shortages of medicine and equipment prior to the disaster, and the current influx of patients has pushed the system to a breaking point.

In response to the crisis, the international community has mobilized to assist with recovery efforts. The Venezuelan government confirmed that hundreds of foreign rescue workers have arrived in the country, with additional international teams expected in the coming days. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that the scale of the disaster requires a coordinated global response and pledged to manage incoming international aid for the victims.

The disaster began on Wednesday when two powerful earthquakes struck the country. The second tremor registered a staggering magnitude of 7.5, making it one of the most violent earthquakes to hit Venezuela in the last century.