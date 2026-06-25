Russian propagandist Simonyan calls for entry ban on Pashinyan supporters

25 June 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian propagandist and media executive Margarita Simonyan has suggested that Armenians who support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should be permanently barred from entering Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking publicly, Simonyan argued that support for Pashinyan amounts to support for Russophobia and hostility toward Russia.

"All Armenians who support Pashinyan should be banned from entering the Russian Federation forever. Because if you support Pashinyan, then you support Russophobia. If you support Russophobia, then you hate Russia," she said.

Simonyan went on to criticize Pashinyan's supporters, stating: "I, a pure-blooded Armenian, advocate that those who support Pashinyan, those who hate Russia, the ungrateful creatures who vote for him, be permanently banned from entering my home country, Russia."

The remarks come amid continuing tensions in Armenia-Russia relations and ongoing political debates over Yerevan's foreign policy orientation.

Simonyan was declared persona non grata in Armenia in 2022 following a series of controversial statements regarding the country's domestic and foreign policy.