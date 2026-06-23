US to offer $17.5B in loans for nuclear reactor orders ​

23 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United States Department of Energy will provide $17.5 billion worth of low-interest loans to utility companies seeking to order a Westinghouse nuclear reactor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The funds will support five projects, each yielding two reactors, the department said, adding that seven utilities have signed formal letters of intent, AzerNEWS reports.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the loans will help accelerate construction by up to three years, while lowering costs. Meanwhile, Westinghouse Electric CEO Dan Sumner told the newspaper that the AP1000 reactors are expected to be operational from 2035 and "kick-start fleet-scale nuclear development" in the US.