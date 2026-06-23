President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Fuzuli district [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district on June 23, AzerNEWS reports.

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