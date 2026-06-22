AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet [PHOTOS

22 June 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, has expanded its fleet with another state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The introduction of the new aircraft is aimed at providing passengers with a more comfortable and modern travel experience. The Airspace cabin offers a more spacious interior, specially designed seats, and larger overhead baggage compartments, enhancing passenger comfort. The aircraft is also equipped with a modern entertainment system, high-speed Wi-Fi service, and individual monitors in Business Class.

Thanks to its new-generation engines, the Airbus A320neo consumes less fuel, reduces carbon emissions, and can operate efficiently on regional and medium-haul routes with a flight range of up to 6,300 kilometers.

The addition of this new aircraft to the fleet is of particular importance for AZAL as it helps increase operational efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and environmental impact, improve service quality, and expand opportunities for flights to new destinations.

It should be noted that the new aircraft is the fourth Airbus A320neo in AZAL’s fleet of 28 aircraft. With the continuous enhancement of the passenger experience and the expansion of its route network identified as key priorities, AZAL aims to increase its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2032. This represents another significant step within AZAL’s fleet modernization strategy and contributes to further strengthening Baku’s position as one of the region’s leading air transport hubs.