UK tests new long-range missiles for Ukraine

21 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United Kingdom has conducted tests of new long-range missiles in the Hebrides that are intended for delivery to Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Telegraph.

The missiles are capable of striking targets at distances of more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) and carrying a 250-kilogram warhead.

The report states that the UK Ministry of Defence has tasked defense industry companies with developing missiles capable of reaching speeds of more than 370 miles (600 kilometers) per hour. The cost of a single missile is estimated at around £400,000.

British authorities plan to deliver the first batch of the new missiles to Ukraine within a year.

G7 leaders promised Ukraine more air defence capabilities earlier this week, without specifying what type of weapons. Britain pledged to deliver 150,000 drones this year.