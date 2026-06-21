Azerbaijan sends new fuel shipment to Armenia, expands transit cargo flows

21 June 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has dispatched another batch of oil products to Armenia while continuing to facilitate the transit of Russian cargo through its territory, further highlighting the growing role of regional transport and trade links, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest information, 17 railway wagons carrying nearly 1,000 tons of diesel fuel were sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik on June 21.

The latest shipment adds to the volume of fuel products already exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. To date, more than 13,000 tons of diesel fuel and over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline have been delivered to the neighboring country.

At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to serve as an important transit route for cargo destined for Armenia. On the same day, 18 wagons loaded with 1,260 tons of wheat were dispatched from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik as part of a transit shipment from Russia to Armenia.

Transit cargo volumes have steadily increased since the restoration of transportation links. According to available data, more than 32,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite coal have so far been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.